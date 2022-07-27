Former International Petroleum Corporation Chairman Lukas H. Lundin Dies

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) announced the death of former chairman of the board of directors, Lukas H. Lundin, in Geneva, Switzerland on July 26, 2022 at the age of 64, following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more