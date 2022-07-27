B.C Government: Permit Expands Testing Area For Fort Nelson First Nation Geothermal Project

The B.C. government has awarded a second geothermal permit to Fort Nelson First Nation to advance development of the Tu Deh-Kah Geothermal project at Clarke Lake.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more