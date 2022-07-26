InPlay Places Pembina Wells Onstream; Q3 Drilling Program Underway

During the second quarter, InPlay Oil Corp. drilled three (3.0 net) 1.5 mile extended reach horizontal (ERH) wells in Pembina which came on production at the end of May.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more