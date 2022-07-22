14 Canadian Energy Companies Commit New Dollars To NGIF And Its Industry Grants Accelerator

NGIF Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, announces that 14 Canadian energy companies along the full gas value chain have signed on to allocate new grant dollars in its startup accelerator.

