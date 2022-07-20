Alberta Hydrogen Centre Of Excellence Puts Out Call For Projects

The Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, funded through the Government of Alberta and led by Alberta Innovates, is seeking project proposals focused on hydrogen production, storage, transmission, end use, increased competitiveness and economic diversification.

