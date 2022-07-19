Obsidian Energy Announces Proposed Issuance Of Up To $125.0 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

Obsidian Energy Ltd. announced the proposed private placement of senior unsecured notes and proposed new syndicated credit facilities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more