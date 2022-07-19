LithiumBank Engages Hatch To Test Boardwalk Lithium Brine

LithiumBank Resources Corp. announced commencement of direct lithium extraction (DLE) mineral processing test work on brines from the company’s Boardwalk Project, located 80 kilometres east of Grande Prairie.

