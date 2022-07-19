Federal Oil And Gas Emissions Cap Options Not Well Received By Industry, Province

A federal government oil and gas sector emissions cap discussion paper that outlines two regulatory options released Monday is receiving a pronounced thumbs down response from industry groups and the Alberta government.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more