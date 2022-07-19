Enroll Today! Measuring And Reporting Emissions (3-course Online Bundle)

Highwood Emissions Management’s Thomas Fox will examine the different approaches for detecting and quantifying emissions in an exclusive live Methane Measurement Technologies course developed specifically for the oil and gas sector.

Pick the live date that works for you – September 20, 2022 or January 12, 2023. When you bundle the live course with two on demand courses – Scope 1 Emissions and Scope 2 and 3 Emissions – you will save US$200 (or 25%) off the regular course price! You can take these on demand courses any time.

“Methane measurement is becoming increasingly important for oil and gas companies – and increasingly complex. Taking this course brought clarity to the ever-evolving methane technology landscape. Thomas distilled the noise into clear categories and principles that I continue to use on a daily basis. I would recommend this course to industry, government, or anyone working in emissions management. The tides are turning towards measurement – and this course will help prepare you."

– Erin Blanton, Executive Director, Future Energy Systems

Measuring and reporting emissions bundle:

Live – September 20, 2022 or January 12, 2023: Making Sense of Methane Measurement Technologies

Participants will learn how to strategically think about using these measurement techniques, both for LDAR and for better data predictive analytics, as well as to use measurement data for voluntary disclosure and ESG reporting. Register here.

On demand: Scope 1 Emissions: How to inventory, quantify and report

This one-of-a-kind course focuses on measuring, quantifying, and reporting Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions from upstream oil and gas facilities. Participants will gain real-world experience at identifying, quantifying, and reporting upon a facility’s sources of emissions, as well as learning methods to manage emissions in support of a GHG reduction program. Register here.

On demand: Scope 2 and 3 Emissions: Measure and report indirect emissions in oil and gas

This unique course provides an essential overview on how to quantify Scope 2 and 3 emissions in upstream oil and gas. Participants will gain real-world experience at quantifying a facility’s sources of Scope 2 and 3 emissions across the value chain and learn why corporate action in reducing Scope 2 and 3 missions is advantageous. Register here.

Questions? Reach out to learn about the new skills and knowledge required for today's evolving oil and gas sector. Email: esglearning@evaluateenergy.com.