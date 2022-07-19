Chevron VP New Energies On Company’s Decarbonization Efforts

In the DOB’s Engaging with our Future leadership series, Bill Whitelaw, managing director of Sustainability and Strategy at geoLOGIC systems ltd., sits down with some of the best and brightest executives in the industry to unpack the issues surrounding the energy transition and what kind of leadership is needed.

Today, Bill’s conversation with Chris Powers, vice-president of Chevron New Energies.

Chris Powers has long been his own change agent.

As a youngster in Texas, he grew up in a family that watched the energy sector change across generations. That was his stepping stone to a chemical engineering degree from Rice University, which led to a career of change within global energy giant Chevron Corporation.

Three countries and four states later — and growing his career within management and leadership positions across Chevron — his passion for change agency is serving him well in his latest role: as vice-president of Chevron New Energies, where he heads the company’s carbon capture, utilization and storage business.

Chevron New Energies (see sidebar) is the corporation’s effort launched in 2021 as home to its next-generation decarbonizing energy solutions.

For Powers, the structure provides unique opportunities from the perspectives of energy transition and energy systems integration.

Question: You’re helping drive what is essentially a new business within a legacy business and yet there are connections. To that end, what’s on your mind in an energy transition context in terms of your own career transition?

Answer: “Well, first, I like to think of where we are right now as an energy expansion, versus just a transition. Because our role at Chevron is to provide reliable, affordable, ever-cleaner energy solutions in all forms so that we can help enable human progress. There are a lot of moving parts in this space right now. We’re in the early days, but it’s a bit like a startup, with lots of potential projects, lots of screening going on and so everybody is busy, trying to make sure they’re focused on the right projects, ideas and solutions that can potentially make an impact.

Another area I’m focused on, though, are the fundamentals, like our culture and making sure that we’re embedding the right values. We put a lot of emphasis on the values that we want to have within Chevron New Energies and making sure we’re taking the right actions and demonstrating the right behaviours. I think about the actions I'm demonstrating, the behaviours I'm exhibiting. Are they reinforcing the culture we want to achieve within this new organization?”

Q: What was it about your own personal career and the way you have progressed through Chevron that said to the powers that be “Hey, Chris Powers would be a good choice because we need a person with diverse experience to manage and lead this opportunity?”

A: “I think my boss would be better placed to answer that question — and hope he still agrees with the decision — but I’ll take a shot at it. In our careers, we’re all on our own leadership journey, our own business journey that maps to how to be a better inspirational leader for the workforce so that we can enable a culture where everybody can bring their full selves to work and really make a meaningful difference. So that’s how I try to think about it. In terms of my own journey, it’s been a progression. Earlier in my career, I thought I had to know every single thing and I had to make sure everything was perfect, and I had to have all the answers to all the questions before I went into the meetings. As things evolved, I realized it’s more about empowering the team and knowing how to set strategic direction.”

I like to encourage open dialogue where the team members are comfortable challenging each other and then frankly where they’re very comfortable challenging me. I mean, some of my favorite times are when someone takes a different view and we can have a strong debate. When you mesh all that together — the open culture and people sharing their perspective — that’s when you sort of hybridize and synthesize and get the best possible answers.”

Q: Thinking about the future and leadership dynamics, how do we help the young men and women coming into our sector think about it in “sunrise” terms — as opposed to “sunset” — and motivated to be part of something exciting?

A: “I'm a chemical engineer by background and started as a process engineer in our corporate engineering area. It was called the Energy Research and Technology Company at the time in 2002 and one of the unit managers suggested I had joined a sunset industry. The phrase stuck with me (over the years), but I believe that’s not the case at all. The world is going to need growing amounts of lower carbon energy and the resources that we bring to the table as an oil and gas business, and now a broader energy business, all have vital roles to play.

In the oil and gas business, we’re going to have a thriving business for many, many years to come, but we’re also growing a new energies business because at the end of the day, all of these are necessary to lift people out of poverty and into a more prosperous way of life. That’s something meaningful to work for — something that can be really inspirational to new engineers and new geoscientists.”

Q: In the “start-up” world, you’re constantly managing shifting priorities and risk pressures. As a leader, can you reflect on the power to tell your team “It’s okay to take prudent risk.”

A: “Not all the bets are going to work out, and again, that’s one of these cultural elements and leadership elements that is critical for me to reinforce with my organization and for our New Energies team. More broadly, we’re trying to reinforce that we want you to have a more entrepreneurial mindset. We’re going to have to be more comfortable taking risk and having resiliency through the cycle. We can’t drive behaviours where you’re trying to constantly take risk out of the system. You’re going to have to be more nimble, a little more action oriented, a little more customer focused and willing to take on more risk. As a leader, when a bet doesn't pan out, my role is to pick the team up and say, ‘Hey, this is exactly what we wanted. We’re taking lots of bets and you made a good recommendation. We made a good investment decision with the information we had at hand. Maybe some policy changed, maybe the technology didn’t pan out exactly as we wanted and that’s OK — we’re going to pick ourselves up by our bootstraps and move on to the next one.’ Because there is no shortage of opportunities for us out there.”

Q: A critical aspect of leading and managing energy transition strategies is working within political and policy dynamics. What’s your sense of navigating that complexity in a way that simultaneously builds public trust?

A: “You have to assume positive intent. Everyone has their own lens in viewing the world as they see it. I try to assume that positivity and want to move the ball forward down the field and in a good way that can benefit all of us. We have a long history of working with administrations, across the spectrum and in different jurisdictions around the world. I think that’s one of the differentiators for being a large integrated company like we are. I’ve lived in Kazakhstan, I’ve lived in Thailand, multiple states across the U.S. and one thing that’s critical everywhere you go is building that local relationship, and building a common shared understanding of what’s at stake. ‘Here’s how I see it. Here’s how you see it. Now let’s find the common ground and figure out how we address that.’”

Q: How does technology offer us a chance to lead and gain public trust?

A: “I love talking about technology and innovation. Our focus on reliable, ever-cleaner energy is largely driven by technology but my perception is that we’ve taken a less proactive posture on advocating for the good we do in society in general and the impact we make on the world, so I think that’s an area where we could all do a better job. We need to help the public understand we have been doing CCUS for decades, we know the geology and all the other technical aspects, and it will be the technology that helps us in meeting climate ambitions of the Paris Agreement as well as continue to build public trust.”

Q: What about the U in CCUS?

A: “We were very intentional about calling this business unit CCUS as opposed to CCS because we think that utilization is going to be part of the solution beyond enhanced oil recovery (EOR). There’s still a lot of work required to figure out how we take this CO2, which is basically a free or negative value feedstock, and then turn to technology and innovation to create something valuable.

The challenge is that it’s a low-energy molecule. We took the carbon, we combined it with oxygen, had a thermic reaction, and now we’ve got this small energy molecule, so we’re going to have to input energy and have catalysis to drive this into a viable product. But with creative ways of thinking through the approaches we can take, we are going to be active in that space and being intentional about the ‘U.’”

Q: Last reflection: what about the ongoing leadership learning opportunities within New Energies?

A: “It’s really important to make sure the learnings flow throughout the organization; it’s around driving a one-team construct that we talk about a lot within the company. When you have the right leadership behaviours and the right teaming behaviours, that will result in the right winning behaviours in terms of delivering affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy. Right now, Chevron New Energies can be seen as this bright, shiny new object, which comes with a lot of opportunities, but also a lot of risks. That means I have to redouble my focus as a leader and redouble our focus on making sure that we’re trying to build a strong team and culture. One of the benefits of doing this within Chevron is you have this huge legacy business with long-term learnings, and you can take a lot of those learnings and drive analogously into this new business.”