Chevron: Future Of Energy Is Low Carbon

Chevron Corporation believes the future of energy is lower carbon, and the company works to provide the energy that enables human progress around the world. Chevron is focused on leveraging its capabilities, assets and customer relationships to deliver energy solutions to a growing world.

The company’s approach to achieving this is twofold: Working to lower the carbon intensity of its own assets and operations and creating new businesses dedicated to lower carbon solutions.

Chevron has not only demonstrated its lower carbon commitment financially — $10 billion through 2028 — but by establishing an entirely new business line in 2021 called Chevron New Energies to help identify and advance lower carbon projects.

The New Energies organization is focused on areas where Chevron believes it can build competitive advantages and that target sectors of the economy that cannot be easily electrified. Hydrogen, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), renewable fuels, and offsets are at the core of this strategy and are an important part of addressing climate change.

Below are highlights on each of these key businesses:

CCUS

Chevron believes it has a unique set of capabilities to develop a profitable CCUS business across the full value chain and recognizes that CCUS will be a critical enabler of meeting global net zero ambitions of the Paris Agreement.

Chevron plans to deploy CCUS to lower the carbon intensity of its existing assets — it recently announced an effort to do so in Kern County, Calif. — and to grow its CCUS business primarily through hubs targeting third-party emitters as partners and customers. It also recently announced it has joined the Bayou Bend CCS offshore hub in Southeast Texas.

Hydrogen

Similar to its CCUS efforts, Chevron believes hydrogen has a critical role to play in reducing carbon intensity across a number of harder to decarbonize industries, and the company believes it is positioned to develop a profitable, lower-carbon hydrogen business by leveraging its existing capabilities, assets and operations.

Offsets

Chevron is also working to grow a carbon offsets business to help lower its carbon intensity and provide a way for its customers to achieve their emission reduction goals by providing them with offset-paired products, and investing in scalable, nature-based solutions — like soil carbon storage, reforestation, and mangrove restoration — and monetize excess high-quality credits.

Renewable fuels

Chevron sees increasing demand for renewable fuels and products like renewable natural gas, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, and renewable base oils and lubricants. By 2025, the company expects to grow its output of renewable natural gas 10X, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel 3X, and renewable base oils and lubricants 20X.