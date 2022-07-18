Precision Acquires High Arctic’s Well Servicing & Rentals Divisions

Precision Drilling Corporation has entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire the well servicing business and associated rentals assets of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of $38.2 million, payable in cash.

