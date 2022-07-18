PrairieSky Reports 122 Wells Spud In Q2; Completes Royalty Acquisitions

There were 122 wells spud (94 per cent oil) on PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. lands during Q2 2022 which included 62 wells spud on Fee Lands, 44 wells spud on GORR acreage and 16 unit wells spud.

