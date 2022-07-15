DIVERGENT Energy Services Provides Operations Update

DIVERGENT Energy Services Corp. says the company continues to experience quarter-on-quarter activity growth, with clients within its service region demonstrating a renewed urgency in returning wells to production in response to the prolonged increase in oil and gas prices.

