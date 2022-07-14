VAALCO And TransGlobe In Business Combination

VAALCO Energy, Inc. and Calgary-based TransGlobe Energy Corporation have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement, pursuant to which VAALCO will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of TransGlobe in a stock-for-stock strategic business combination transaction valued at US$307 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more