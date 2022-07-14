U.S. Launches $2.6 Billion Funding Programs To Slash Carbon Emissions

The U.S. government, through the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), issued notices of intent to fund two programs that will advance carbon capture demonstration projects and expand regional pipeline networks to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) for permanent geologic storage or for conversion into valued end uses, such as construction materials.

