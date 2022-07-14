Obsidian Energy Extends Syndicated Credit Facility

Obsidian Energy Ltd. extended its syndicated credit facility to July 29, 2022, to accommodate timing associated with its debt refinancing, and also today issued its preliminary second quarter results.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more