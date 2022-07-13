Province Updates Oilsands Production Allocation Unit Agreements

Effective July 18, 2022, Production Allocation Unit Agreements (PAUAs) may be used to allocate production obtained from oilsands wells which produce, at least in part, from Crown oilsands rights in Alberta, said the government.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more