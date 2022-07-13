Imperial Helium Receives Shareholder Approval Of Arrangement With Royal Helium

Imperial Helium Corp. shareholders approved the plan of arrangement with Royal Helium Ltd. pursuant to which, among other things, Royal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Imperial shares.

