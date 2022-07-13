Canada, U.S. Drive Non-OPEC+ Output Growth In June: IEA

Total oil volumes from non-OPEC+ countries rose by 350,000 bbls/d in June to 47.9 million bbls/d, thanks to increased output from the U.S. and Canada and seasonally higher biofuels production, the International Energy Agency (IEA) stated in its monthly oil report for July.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.