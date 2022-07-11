Source Rock Royalties Announces Equity Compensation Grants

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. announced that pursuant to its restricted share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan, it has granted (i) 472,500 deferred share units (DSU); and (ii) 307,500 restricted share units (RSU), to officers, directors and consultants.

