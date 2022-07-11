First Helium Licenses Third Exploration Well At Worsley

First Helium Inc. has received its license from the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to drill its third exploration well, the 14-23, which is located on First Helium's 100 per cent owned, 79,000 acre Worsley landholdings.

