Global Energy Show: Windfall Tax Would Be Bad; Energy Security Requires Certainty For Investment

A federally-imposed windfall tax on the oil and gas sector would represent “an extreme act of aggression” in Canada, leading to regional alienation, says Sonya Savage, Alberta’s Minister of Energy.

