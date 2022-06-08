Devon Energy In Williston Basin ‘Bolt-On’ Acquisition

Devon Energy Corporation has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the leasehold interest and related assets of RimRock Oil and Gas, LP, a Warburg Pincus portfolio company, in the Williston Basin for total cash consideration of $865 million.

