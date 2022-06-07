Search
Courses and Conferences

University Of Toronto – Research Showcase On Unconventional Rock Mechanics

Wed, Jun 8, 2022, 7:30 AM - 12:00 PM MST
Free Online Signup HERE

For more information please contact : Matthew Adams PGeo Mr.Adams@utoronto.ca

Are you curious to learn about the latest research fracture mechanics? Please join us with Professor Giovanni Grasselli’s research group, where they will be sharing their most recent works. We have a great line up of speakers showcasing works including polyaxial test results of unconventional reservoirs at depth, micro-seismic implications, how concrete and steel pipe behave under stress, and how to model fracture geometry with three phase flow and temperature in FDEM to model these fractures.

