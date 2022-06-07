Keyera Donates $30,000 To Willow Lake Metis Nation

Keyera Corp. is donating $30,000 to the Willow Lake Métis Nation (WLMN) as it works with the Resilience Institute to create a land development plan and environmental monitoring strategy for 205 acres of land it recently purchased in Fort McMurray.

