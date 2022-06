Suncor-ATCO Sanction Decision On Large-Scale Clean Hydrogen Project Set For 2024

Suncor Energy Ltd. says a sanction decision on a large-scale clean hydrogen project proposed with its joint venture partner ATCO Ltd. for the Alberta Industrial Heartland area near Fort Saskatchewan remains on track to be announced in 2024.

