Pan Orient Energy Announces Sale To Dialog Group And Transfer Of Non-Thailand Business To New Company

Pan Orient Energy Corp. has entered into an agreement to be acquired by a subsidiary of DIALOG Group Berhad (7277 – Bursa Malaysia) and for Pan Orient's non-Thailand business to be transferred to CanAsia Energy Corp., a new company to be owned by Pan Orient shareholders.

