Minister: Asian Trip Shows Companies Have ‘Appetite’ For Alberta Energy

Alberta’s Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity Dale Nally says many companies with whom he met during a trip to Japan and South Korea last month have their eye on Alberta energy.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more