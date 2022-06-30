Tenaz Announces Addition Of Cash Alternative To Previously Announced All-Share Acquisition Of SDX

Tenaz Energy Corp. reports, concurrent with its disclosure in the U.K. market, the addition of a cash alternative to the previously announced all-share acquisition of all of the issued and to be issued share capital of SDX Energy PLC.

