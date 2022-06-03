About Time: Bennett Jones Partners Tell Industry To Prepare For New Prompt Payment Rules

Keeping funds flowing on projects is the overall objective of soon-to-be-enacted ‘prompt payment’ provincial legislation, says Brian Reid, partner at Bennett Jones LLP, and it also aims to quickly resolve any disagreements.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more