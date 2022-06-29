Plains To Install Battery Energy Storage System At Sarnia Facility

Plains Midstream Canada today announced plans to install a 5 MW/10 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at the natural gas liquids fractionation and storage facility joint venture that Plains operates in Sarnia, Ont.

