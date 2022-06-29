CAPP CEO Wants ‘Broader Set of Stakeholders’ To See Canadian Energy Value

As capital exits the energy market in Russia and potentially other authoritarian regimes, Canada can offer a “safe landing” for that investment, says the new head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

