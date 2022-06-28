Whitecap Acquires XTO Energy Canada In All-Cash Transaction

Whitecap Resources Inc. has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire XTO Energy Canada for total cash consideration of approximately $1.9 billion and the assumption of estimated positive working capital on closing for a net purchase price of $1.7 billion.

