Global Primary Energy Use Bounced Back In 2021; Crude And Natural Gas Supply-Demand Also Began To Recover: BP

There was a “sharp bounce back” in global primary energy in 2021, increasing by almost six per cent and “more than reversing” the sharp fall in energy consumption in 2020 as much of the world locked down, says BP chief economist Spencer Dale.

