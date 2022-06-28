Calfrac Announces Repayment Of Bridge Loan

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. announces the repayment and cancellation yesterday of the company’s $25.0 million 8.00 per cent secured bridge loan from G2S2 Capital Inc., a company controlled by George Armoyan, a director of Calfrac.

