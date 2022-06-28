B.C.’s Svante Looks To Make Gigatonne Scale Carbon Capture A Reality With ‘Game Changing’ U of C Tech

Scientists have known for decades that one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions from major industrial plants is through carbon capture. But the task is complicated by both the cost of building and operating the technology, and the sheer number of emitters — thousands and thousands of cement plants, refineries and utilities worldwide.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.