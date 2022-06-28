AER Increases Industry-Wide Closure Spend Target For Liabilities By $278 Million To $700 Million

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has increased the industry-wide closure spend target for liabilities in 2023 to $700 million from $422 million and released forecasted targets through 2027, which are anticipated to increase annually by nine per cent.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more