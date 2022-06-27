‘Real And Substantial Risk’ That Disclosure Of Geospatial Information Will Pose Risk To The Security Of Pipelines: CER

Having considered applications and submissions in the five-year review of abandonment cost estimates (ACE) and set-aside and collection mechanisms (SAM-COM), a Canada Energy Regulator (CER) panel found that geospatial information requested satisfies the test for confidentiality.

