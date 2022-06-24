Tidewater Midstream Extends Credit Facility Refinancing Terms

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. along with its senior secured lenders have agreed to extend its previously disclosed deadline to refinance its unsecured notes payable and second lien term loan from June 30, 2022 to July 31, 2022 in order to support its current refinancing plans. Refinancing Transaction details will be disclosed upon finalization of the terms.

