Search

Tidewater Midstream Extends Credit Facility Refinancing Terms

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. along with its senior secured lenders have agreed to extend its previously disclosed deadline to refinance its unsecured notes payable and second lien term loan from June 30, 2022 to July 31, 2022  in order to support its current refinancing plans. Refinancing Transaction details will be disclosed upon finalization of the terms.

Continue Reading.
Start a Free Trial

Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.

Start a free trial Start your free trial

Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits:

  • 3X Daily News Briefs
  • Oilsands Data
  • Interactive Data Dashboards
  • Infographics
  • And more

Your company may have purchased an enterprise-wide subscription for the Daily Oil Bulletin.

Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.

Got It!