Think You Have What It Takes To Make Team Transition Canada?

There are 17 spots across four lines available when the team steps into the global energy spotlight in September 2023.

Each spot represents a specific dimension of energy transition, and the “scouts” are sure there’s plenty of domestic talent to fill the roster.

If you qualify, you will represent Canada’s energy transition aspirations at an important global “championship” in that month: the World Petroleum Council’s (WPC) 24th Congress in Calgary.

Often referred to as the “Olympics of the oil and gas world,” the triennial conference attracts more than 15,000 delegates – including heads of state and energy ministers – from 100 countries.

The Congress also typically attracts 700 expert speakers, as well as 200 international exhibitors.

The WPC has selected Canada to host the Congress and to play a key role in executing its theme: Energy Transition: The path to Net Zero. The global WPC organization works collaboratively with WPC Canada and its team to stage the Congress.

“Trying out for the team” means submitting an abstract for a paper or poster that has the potential to be selected from a broad range of international submissions on a broad spectrum of energy transition themes, with a focus on best practices and innovative solutions.

Organizers are looking for entrants with skills and experience in four key areas.

They include:

Transition in Exploration and Production (five blocks)

Transition in Gas and Transportation (four blocks)

Transition in Refining, Petrochemicals and Products (five blocks)

Transition in Leadership (four blocks)

Within each of the four areas are forums – some 17 in total – which explore aspects of each dimension of energy transition.

WPC Canada organizers want to see Canadian technical talent play a prominent role given “home ice advantage” given the size of our resource base, regulatory environment and open economy.

“Canada is well ahead in terms of energy transition; we’ve been experiencing those pressures for longer than most countries have,” noted WPC Canada CEO Denis Painchaud. “There’s no reason why Canadian innovation and initiative shouldn’t rise to the top in the technical conference…we can be at the forefront of this.”

The deadline for 300-word abstract submissions is July 7, 0222. More information about the Congress and call for papers can be found at: Welcome - World Petroleum Congress 2023 (24wpc.com)

The Canadian papers and posters, of course, will be among hundreds from around the world submitted for potential inclusion at the Congress, Sept. 17-21, 2023. The abstracts will be vetted by an international roster of chairs and vice-chairs, which means successful acceptance “places you among the best in the world,” added Painchaud.

While the terms “call for papers” and “technical conference” imply highly technical presentations, that isn’t necessarily the case as organizers are also looking for submissions that focus more broadly on resource development dynamics.

“This is an opportunity to share best practices and solutions on how we do things better…how we account for things like socio-economic impact and partnerships with indigenous peoples…and spell out the better paths to better outcomes…we have room for everyone from operators to innovators,” added Painchaud.

The technical conference will run in parallel with the strategic conference, the focus of which is currently being mapped by Canadian and global organizers – allowing a certain flexibility to account for all the dynamics that may happen between now and the Congress in 15 months.

For WPC Canada COO, Dean Tucker, Canada’s ability as host country to help shape the overall Congress direction helped define the technical program’s shape and focus from an energy transition perspective.

“At the core of the technical program is a focus on emissions reduction,” noted Tucker. “We’re pleased how we were able to integrate that into all areas of the industry.”

That Calgary – and Canada – were selected to host the Congress, at which key global petroleum leaders will begin and accelerate important pivots can be enhanced by a rich and diverse showing from the country’s energy expertise, noted Tucker.

WPC Canada was handed the reins to the 24th Congress, following the Houston-based Congress in late 2021. There, WPC globally signaled the Calgary event’s importance.

“The global energy landscape will change more in the next one to two decades than it has done in the previous 100 years as the demand for sustainable, affordable energy sources increases. This Congress will focus on the energy transition and address the challenges bought about by significant structural changes to the energy systems that it will entail,” said Dr. Pierce Riemer, WPC Director General.