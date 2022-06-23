Keep pace with the rapidly evolving innovation in methane measurement

New regulations are expected in both Canada and the U.S. that will transform how methane detection and quantification technologies are used.

Thomas Fox, president of Highwood Emissions Management, said the world is moving towards tiered monitoring systems that rely on multiple complementary technologies.

Fox said achieving Canada’s goal of reducing methane by 75 per cent from the oil and gas sector will require innovative detection strategies to find and resolve methane sources and best in class emission rate quantification to track progress and prioritize mitigation efforts.

Fox will deliver the live online course ­– One Hundred Options: Making Sense of Methane Measurement Methodologies on September 20 and January 12, 2023.

This one-of-a-kind course outlines the current status of methane measurement within oil and gas, and directly helps participants understand the value of different approaches for detecting and quantifying methane emissions.

Actionable insights will be provided on methane measurement that can be applied by your team and across your company. Participants will learn how to strategically think about using these measurement techniques, both for LDAR and for better data predictive analytics, as well as to use measurement data for voluntary disclosure and ESG reporting.

Fox said the methane measurement space is changing so quickly that it requires a full-time job to stay on top of the new and emerging technologies. Attendees will leave the course knowing how to choose the right methane measurement technologies for their operations.

“Doors are opening for using new technologies with the new regulations,” said Fox. “But in many cases, these technologies are only allowed if they can be demonstrated to achieve similar emissions reductions as some of the legacy methods. There’s a huge amount of potential for doing things more efficiently and getting better measurements from different types of equipment and facilities.”

The course is recommended for anyone working in the energy sector in the United States or Canada seeking to benefit from rapidly evolving innovation in methane measurement.

