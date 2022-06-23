Energy Safety Canada Names New Board Chair And Directors

Energy Safety Canada (ESC) appointed Steve Reynish as chair of the board of directors following the retirement of John Rhind, who has served as board chair since 2019.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more