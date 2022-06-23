Drilling And Completions Strategies Evolving In The Duvernay

Operators continue to fine-tune their development strategies to improve productivity and drive efficiencies in all regions of the Duvernay shale play, a Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) workshop in Calgary heard recently.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more