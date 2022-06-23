Back To The Future: Imperial And E3 Lithium In ‘Strategic Agreement’ On Lithium Pilot Project

Imperial Oil Limited and E3 Lithium announced a collaboration to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta, exploring the redevelopment of an historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada's growing critical minerals industry.

