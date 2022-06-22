Venture Global Announces LNG Sales And Purchase Agreements With Chevron

Venture Global LNG announced the execution of two long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the purchase of two million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG for 20 years.

