Utica Resources Files Lawsuit Against Quebec Government

Utica Resources today filed a lawsuit in Superior Court to nullify Bill 21 or, failing that, to obtain compensation of $18 billion which it says corresponds to the net present value of future profits, as estimated by a leading independent expert.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more