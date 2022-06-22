Search
Duvernay Sees Renewed Interest: New Daily Oil Bulletin Infographic

Higher oil and gas prices, coupled with new players with new development ideas, are driving renewed interest in the Duvernay shale.

The DOB’s latest infographic looks at licensing, drilling and production trends in the play, and also reviews recent completion strategies.

 

