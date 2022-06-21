Venture Global And EnBW In LNG Sales And Purchase Agreements

Venture Global LNG and EnBW announced the execution of two long-term sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) for 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Venture Global's Plaquemines and CP2 facilities, starting 2026.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more