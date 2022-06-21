Tourmaline CEO: It’s An Energy Transformation Not Transition

Tourmaline Oil Corp. chief executive officer and president Mike Rose is not a fan of one of the common terms describing the movement to a lower carbon future. He says it sends the wrong message.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more